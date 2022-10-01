Red Sox Wrap: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays Shut Down Boston’s Bats

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox opened their latest series against the Toronto Blue Jays in losing fashion, dropping the first of three, 9-0, on Friday at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox fell to 75-82, while the Blue Jays improved to 88-69.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Entering the series-opening contest, Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah has absolutely dominated the Red Sox this season. In three previous starts, the 2022 American League All-Star righty allowed three runs off 16 hits through a combined 20 innings pitched — recording a 1.35 ERA in games pitched against Boston.

In Toronto, that trend did not change.

The 24-year-old, Manoah, kept the Red Sox lineup at bay, shutting the offense down through six innings — registering a no-hit bid through 4.1 innings. Boston’s offense only managed to scrap three hits, which were all singles, striking out four nine and stranding five runners on base.

The Blue Jays bullpen was handed a picture-perfect start and followed Manoah’s lead. Toronto’s southpaw reliever Yusei Kikuchi kept the Red Sox scoreless throughout the remaining three innings, holding Boston’s lineup to just one hit while tallying five strikeouts.