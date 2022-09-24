Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls Short For Third Straight Loss Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox came up short for the third consecutive time against the New York Yankees, losing 7-5 on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox fell to 72-79, while the Yankees improved to 93-58.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

A pair of home runs from the Red Sox lineup wasn’t enough yet again against the Yankees.

Much like Friday night’s one-run loss at Yankee Stadium, the game?s biggest headline Aaron Judge, squandered another shot at his once-in-a-lifetime chance of making history with his highly anticipated chase at the American League’s all-time home run record.

Judge finished 0-for-3 in the contest and has now gone 1-for-9 with three walks and three strikeouts against Red Sox pitching, having one final shot at tying the Roger Maris’ 1961 record before Boston leaves town.

The Red Sox lineup — despite totaling two round-trippers against Yankees pitching — struck out 12 times and stranded 11 runners on base. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was one of only two Red Sox players to record a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 in the contest. Bogaerts now leads the AL in batting average.