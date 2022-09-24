Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls Short For Third Straight Loss Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox came up short for the third consecutive time against the New York Yankees, losing 7-5 on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox fell to 72-79, while the Yankees improved to 93-58.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
A pair of home runs from the Red Sox lineup wasn’t enough yet again against the Yankees.
Much like Friday night’s one-run loss at Yankee Stadium, the game?s biggest headline Aaron Judge, squandered another shot at his once-in-a-lifetime chance of making history with his highly anticipated chase at the American League’s all-time home run record.
Judge finished 0-for-3 in the contest and has now gone 1-for-9 with three walks and three strikeouts against Red Sox pitching, having one final shot at tying the Roger Maris’ 1961 record before Boston leaves town.
The Red Sox lineup — despite totaling two round-trippers against Yankees pitching — struck out 12 times and stranded 11 runners on base. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was one of only two Red Sox players to record a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 in the contest. Bogaerts now leads the AL in batting average.
Meanwhile, a pair of rallies — one in the second inning, the other in the seventh — wasn?t enough in the second to final meet of the regular season against the Yankees.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo provided the game-decider for New York’s lineup, homering in the seventh inning against Red Sox reliever John Schreiber, who entering the appearance had only allowed two home runs all season. The 33-year-old’s go-ahead blast was his only hit (1-for-3) in the game, adding a walk and one run scored. Rizzo also reached a career-high in homers with his 32nd of the season.
— Yankees left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera got the best of Pivetta, delivering a two-run blast in the fourth inning. The 23-year-old finished 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs.
— Rookie Triston Casas continues to shine at the plate against the Yankees, connecting on his fourth career home run and his third against the Yankees in his first big league campaign with the Red Sox. The 22-year-old went 1-for-2 at the plate with three walks, three RBIs, and one run scored.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of catcher Reese McGuire going deep at +950 entering the road matchup. The 27-year-old delivered a solo blast following the two-run shot by Casas, cashing that ticket in the second inning of the ballgame, with a $100 bet paying out $1,050 total.
ON DECK AT NESN
After dropping the first three games in the Bronx, the Red Sox will look to avoid a four-game sweep in the series finale on Sunday. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN. The Red Sox return to NESN and Fenway Park on Monday, kicking off a four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, live on NESN.