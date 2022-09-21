Red Sox Wrap: Boston Launches Three Homers, Holds Off Reds Comeback

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-3, at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night.
The win puts the Red Sox at 72-75 on the year, and the Reds dropped to 58-90 on the season.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The power hasn’t always been there for the Red Sox, but it came through for them Tuesday night. After TJ Friedl hit a home run to tie the game at one run apiece in the bottom of the third inning, Rob Refsnyder took the lead back for Boston with a solo shot of his own. J.D. Martinez followed up an inning later by crushing a pitch off Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo to right-center field 420 feet. And to cap off the night, Rafael Devers launched a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give Boston a cushion it needed.
After a giving up a single and striking out a batter to open up the bottom of the ninth, Matt Strahm walked three straight batters to give up a run to cut the lead to three. Manager Alex Cora brought on John Schreiber to escape the jam, close out the inning and win the game. The right-hander did just that giving up a sacrifice fly and a ground ball.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Martinez was just a single and a double away from hitting for the cycle. The Red Sox designated hitter went 2-for-4 with his first triple of the season and his 12th home run of the year.
— Refsnyder hit his fifth home run of the year that was good for 410 feet. He finished his night 1-for-2 at the plate with one walk.
— Donovan Solano was one of the Reds’ batting leaders Tuesday night. The first baseman went 3-for-4 on the night with a double.
