Red Sox Wrap: Boston Launches Three Homers, Holds Off Reds Comeback

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-3, at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night.

The win puts the Red Sox at 72-75 on the year, and the Reds dropped to 58-90 on the season.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The power hasn’t always been there for the Red Sox, but it came through for them Tuesday night. After TJ Friedl hit a home run to tie the game at one run apiece in the bottom of the third inning, Rob Refsnyder took the lead back for Boston with a solo shot of his own. J.D. Martinez followed up an inning later by crushing a pitch off Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo to right-center field 420 feet. And to cap off the night, Rafael Devers launched a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give Boston a cushion it needed.

After a giving up a single and striking out a batter to open up the bottom of the ninth, Matt Strahm walked three straight batters to give up a run to cut the lead to three. Manager Alex Cora brought on John Schreiber to escape the jam, close out the inning and win the game. The right-hander did just that giving up a sacrifice fly and a ground ball.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Martinez was just a single and a double away from hitting for the cycle. The Red Sox designated hitter went 2-for-4 with his first triple of the season and his 12th home run of the year.

— Refsnyder hit his fifth home run of the year that was good for 410 feet. He finished his night 1-for-2 at the plate with one walk.