Red Sox Wrap: Boston Unlocks Offense With 21 Hits To Clobber Orioles

The Boston Red Sox unlocked their offense and snapped their four-game losing streak by topping the Baltimore Orioles, 17-4, on Saturday evening at Camden Yards.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 68-72 while the Orioles fall to 73-66.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After scoring just nine runs through the first four games of their road trip, the Red Sox offense broke out of their slump in a big way.

By the end of the top of the first inning, Boston had already scored more runs than it did in its previous two games combined courtesy of one swing of the bat from Rafael Devers along with Jordan Lyles’ ineffectiveness from the outset.

The Red Sox scored four runs in each the first and fourth innings to put the game away early while capping the contest with six runs in the ninth. Everyone in the Red Sox’s starting lineup recorded at least one hit — except for Tommy Pham who left the contest early after getting hit by a pitch — to tally up 21 in total while showcasing just how deep Boston’s order can be when things are going good for them for the plate.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for the majority of this season, but the offense was definitely clicking Saturday.