Red Sox Wrap: Boston Unlocks Offense With 21 Hits To Clobber Orioles

The Boston Red Sox unlocked their offense and snapped their four-game losing streak by topping the Baltimore Orioles, 17-4, on Saturday evening at Camden Yards.
With the win, the Red Sox improve to 68-72 while the Orioles fall to 73-66.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
After scoring just nine runs through the first four games of their road trip, the Red Sox offense broke out of their slump in a big way.
By the end of the top of the first inning, Boston had already scored more runs than it did in its previous two games combined courtesy of one swing of the bat from Rafael Devers along with Jordan Lyles’ ineffectiveness from the outset.
The Red Sox scored four runs in each the first and fourth innings to put the game away early while capping the contest with six runs in the ninth. Everyone in the Red Sox’s starting lineup recorded at least one hit — except for Tommy Pham who left the contest early after getting hit by a pitch — to tally up 21 in total while showcasing just how deep Boston’s order can be when things are going good for them for the plate.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for the majority of this season, but the offense was definitely clicking Saturday.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Devers set the tone by crushing a grand slam 425 feet off Lyles to left-center field to open the scoring in the first inning. It was his team-leading 26th round-tripper of the season. Devers finished the game going 3-for-5 with five RBIs.
— Trevor Story added to the hit parade by going 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Story just didn’t contribute to the offensive production as he also provided a fantastic defensive play in the win.
— Michael Wacha just continued to be solid on the mound. There was nothing flashy about his performance, but it was more than enough to notch his 11th win on the campaign. Wacha tossed six innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out five and walking none.
WAGER WATCH
Kevin Plawecki isn’t known for his offensive prowess, but betting on the veteran catcher to record an RBI would have paid off. Plawecki went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the fourth. DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Plawecki driving in a run at +270, meaning a $100 bet would have cashed out a total of $370.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox and Orioles play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, with NESN 360.