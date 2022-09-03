Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Have Way With Rangers Pitching In Win

The Boston Red Sox kept their momentum from their walk-off win in the series opener against the Rangers going a day later, topping Texas, 9-1, on Friday night at Fenway Park.
It is Boston’s third straight win as it improves to 65-68 while the lowly Rangers drop to 58-73.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Scoring runs hasn’t been an issue for the Red Sox against the Rangers.
For the second consecutive game, Boston tallied nine runs but didn’t wait around to do so Friday as they did in the series opener. Boston totaled 13 hits in the contest, including one home run and four doubles.
The good news about Boston’s offensive performance in the victory was it just didn’t come from one bat or one spot in the order. The Red Sox had five different players record at least two hits, and the bottom three hitters in the Red Sox lineup combined for six RBIs.
Red Sox hitters also had a disciplined approach at the plate — something that’s been lacking this season — as they earned six walks to help out the offensive cause.
Maybe the Red Sox needed to just see the Rangers come to town to unlock their offense.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rafael Devers seems to have put his hitting slump completely behind him. Devers reached base four times as he recorded two hits and two walks to go along with an RBI. It’s the third baseman’s second straight multi-hit game.
— Kiké Hernández did some damage offensively as well, driving in two runs with two doubles. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
— Connor Wong got his first start since being called up due to rosters expanding. The 26-year-old catcher by going 1-for-4, including belting his first career major-league home run.
WAGER WATCH
The Red Sox offense could have won bettors some money. DraftKings Sportsbook set Boston’s total runs scored Over/Under at 5.5. The Red Sox hit the over by the bottom of the fifth inning, so with +105 odds, a $100 bet would have netted out $205.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox look for another win over the Rangers on Saturday with their four-game set continuing from Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, with NESN 360.