Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Have Way With Rangers Pitching In Win

The Boston Red Sox kept their momentum from their walk-off win in the series opener against the Rangers going a day later, topping Texas, 9-1, on Friday night at Fenway Park.

It is Boston’s third straight win as it improves to 65-68 while the lowly Rangers drop to 58-73.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Scoring runs hasn’t been an issue for the Red Sox against the Rangers.

For the second consecutive game, Boston tallied nine runs but didn’t wait around to do so Friday as they did in the series opener. Boston totaled 13 hits in the contest, including one home run and four doubles.

The good news about Boston’s offensive performance in the victory was it just didn’t come from one bat or one spot in the order. The Red Sox had five different players record at least two hits, and the bottom three hitters in the Red Sox lineup combined for six RBIs.

Red Sox hitters also had a disciplined approach at the plate — something that’s been lacking this season — as they earned six walks to help out the offensive cause.