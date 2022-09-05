Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bullpen Spoils Win Streak In Loss Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox began their three-game road set against the Tampa Bay Rays with a low-scoring affair, falling, 4-3, at Tropicana Field on Monday.

The Red Sox fell to 67-69, while the Rays improved to 75-58.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Michael Wacha has blossomed as Boston’s leader of the pitching staff and that proved to be the case, yet again.

While facing his former club, Wacha delivered another dominant outing. Taking the mound a winner in four of his last five starts, the right-handed veteran pitched well. Wacha delivered six innings while allowing two runs off seven hits and no walks with seven total strikeouts — the seventh serving as Wacha’s 1,000th career strikeout, notched in the sixth inning by fanning Rays shortstop Taylor Walls.

Unfortunately, for the Red Sox, the one-run lead provided by the offense would not hold in the late innings. Relievers Jeurys Familia and rookie Zack Kelly combined to allow the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh inning — with Familia charged with the two and Kelly allowing to RBI double to give the Rays the lead for good.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rays left fielder David Peralta came through with the game-deciding double (28). The 35-year-old went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.