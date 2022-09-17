Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Rallies Late To Take Down Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox opened up their latest three-game home series with a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Friday.

The Red Sox improved to 70-74, while the Royals fell to 57-88.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Michael Wacha fell short of a win during a pitching duel against Royals starter Jonathan Heasley, however, the offense would make up for things in the late innings.

As he has throughout the majority of his debut Red Sox campaign, Wacha delivered yet another dominant outing on the mound. On Friday, Wacha provided seven innings of one-run ball against the Royals, marking his fifth consecutive six-plus inning start this season — dating back to Aug. 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was yet another showing by Wacha at positioning the lineup for success.

Unlike Wacha and the bullpen, the Red Sox were completely silenced at the plate for most of the night, regardless of who took the mound for the Royals. Boston broke through in the eighth inning, delivering a crucial two-run rally on a night where the lineup totaled three base hits with eight total strikeouts.