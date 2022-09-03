Red Sox Wrap: Brayan Bello Shines, Earns First Big League Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox capped off their fourth win in a row Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. They took down the Texas Rangers yet again, 5-3, positioning themselves for a potential four-game sweep in the series finale.

The Red Sox improve to 66-68, while the Rangers fell to 58-74.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Brayan Bello shined for six scoreless innings in what was by far his best performance at the major league level to date.

Prior to Saturday’s outing, the longest Bello lasted on the mound was five innings on Aug. 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bello delivered six shutout innings for the Red Sox, allowing three hits and a walk with five strikeouts with 60 strikes in 88 total pitches.

Boston’s offense didn’t replicate their back-to-back nine-run showings in the previous two games of the series. However, that wasn’t necessary thanks to Bello. The Red Sox combined to hit five doubles, two coming from Trevor Story en route to a seven-hit game from the lineup — benefitting from a trio of costly errors on Texas’ end which resulted in three unearned runs added to the scoreboard.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bello earned his first-career victory in the major leagues. The 23-year-old allowed the fewest hits (3) out of any previous outing in which he’s lasted over one inning on the mound.