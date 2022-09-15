Red Sox Wrap: Defensive Miscues Prove To Be Costly Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell short against the New York Yankees, 5-3, at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox dropped to 69-74 on the season, and the Yankees improved to 87-56 on the year.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox were down 4-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. The Yankees held Boston to three hits to that point, but the Red Sox turned it on against reliever Jonathan Loáisiga. They doubled their outage in hits and scored a run off an error. However, when it appeared J.D. Martinez beat out a double-play throw from Gleyber Torres, Yankees manager Aaron Boone called for a replay. What would have been a 4-3 game was overturned after review showed Martinez was just short of the first-base bag, and the designate hitter was ruled out, ending the inning. The Red Sox were unable to get the better of closer Clay Holmes in the ninth.

Defensive mistakes were the other story Wednesday night. The game was scoreless heading into the top of the fifth inning, and the Yankees scored three runs off a “Little League home run” from Torres, who was credited with a single, but after a poor throws from Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong, the two men on base scored, and Torres advanced to score. All three runs were credited as unearned runs. In the previous inning, New York caught starter Brayan Bello and Wong by surprise with a nicely timed delayed double steal. Boston finished the night with three errors.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Torres was having himself a night. The second baseman went 3-for-5 from the plate and earned only one RBI, though he did contribute to scoring the three runs in the fifth inning.

— Nestor Cortes struck out seven batters in five innings of action. The southpaw gave up one run on three hits and only walked two.