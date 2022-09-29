Red Sox Wrap: J.D. Martinez’s Clutch Homer Gives Boston Series Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, to take the series win at Fenway Park on Thursday.

The win puts the Red Sox at 75-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-76 with the loss.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The game was a tight one and didn’t feature as much power as the first two games of the four-game series between Boston and Baltimore. The Red Sox hit four doubles in the game, but the Orioles kept in close through the first seven innings. But J.D. Martinez came through with a clutch home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that broke a 3-3 tie to put the Red Sox ahead, 5-3. Reliever Kaleb Ort held on in the ninth inning to secure the win for is first major league save and give the Red Sox a winning record against an American League East rival with a season record of 10-9 against the O’s.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Martinez went 2-for-4 on the afternoon, including his home run and one double for two RBIs and two runs.

— Casas earned his first double of his major league career, and the first baseman finished the day 2-for-3 with one RBI.

— Verdugo was an efficient 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.