Red Sox Wrap: Royals Rout Boston Behind Four-Run Sixth Inning

The Kansas City Royals blew the Red Sox away, 9-0, at Fenway Park on Saturday.

The Red Sox fell to 70-75 on the season, and the Royals improved to 58-88 on the year.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Royals dominated the game throughout, and it began with starting pitcher Brady Singer, who went six innings and didn’t give up a run off five hits and a walk. The Kanas City offense did their work on Red Sox starter Rich Hill, cutting the 42-year-old’s day to 4 2/3 innings. Hill gave up four runs off eight hits in his 23rd start of the season. The Royals didn’t get it done through power, but their bats continued to do damage, especially in the sixth inning, where they scored four runs to extend their lead to 8-0, which made a Boston comeback attempt an insurmountable task. Kansas City has now tied the series at one game apiece.

STARS OF THE GAME

— MJ Melendez got the scoring going in the top of the third inning with an RBI single. The Kansas City catcher was efficient at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored.

— Vinnie Pasquantino tallied three RBIs on a similar output of 3-for-5 at the plate.

— Kiké Hernández was Boston’s most efficient batter on the afternoon. The centerfielder batted 2-for-3, both hits registering as singles.