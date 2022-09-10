Red Sox Wrap: Three-Run Sixth Inning Proves Costly Vs. Orioles

The Red Sox left 10 men on base

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their latest three-game set with a 3-2 loss against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox fell to 67-72, while the Orioles improved to 73-65.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Brayan Bello continues to apply the learning lessons from the early woes of his young big league career, however, a sixth-inning rally took over the story of the night and the game’s ultimate result.

The 23-year-old rookie right-hander earned his first career win in his previous outing on Sep. 9 against the Texas Rangers. Bello followed that tremendous showing by contributing a promising follow-up through his 5 1/3 innings of work. Yet, a multi-walk sixth inning came back to haunt the Red Sox, serving as the game-decider.

In the sixth inning, the Orioles totaled three walks while recording two base hits — also benefitting from a wild pitch — to plate three runs and take the lead for good. Red Sox right-hander Kaleb Ort, who took the mound after Bello, allowed a hit, a walk, and a wild pitch during his 2/3 of an inning of relief work.

Boston’s offense, which outhit Baltimore, 9-5, couldn’t muster enough run production against Orioles pitching, leaving 10 runners on base.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double (3) at the plate, delivering the game-tying and game-deciding RBIs with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

— Xander Bogaerts provided the Red Sox with all of the run production, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a two-run blast and two singles.

— Bello contributed a strong showing in his ninth career appearance for the Red Sox, tossing 5 1/3 innings, allowing no runs off three hits and four walks while striking out seven Oriole hitters.

WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of a Bogaerts home run at +650 entering Friday’s matchup. The hot-hitting right-hander displayed his power, delivering a two-run homer against Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth in the third inning. A $100 bet would have amounted to a $750 total.

ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox and Orioles will continue their division battle on Saturday. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

