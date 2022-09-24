Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Dodge Sixth-Inning Rally To Beat Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offense came up short in their rally, losing their second consecutive game to the New York Yankees, 5-4, on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox fell to 72-78, while the Yankees improved to 92-58.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

History will have to wait for yet another day.



With the Red Sox entering Friday’s contest with only 13 games left in the regular season, and the Yankees clinching their playoff berth on Thursday, all eyes remained on Aaron Judge’s slugging chase at history.

However, Major League Baseball’s current leader in home runs this season came up short again, finishing 1-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts.

However, the Red Sox offense didn’t go up without a fight, battling back from the late three-run deficit entering the sixth inning — playing a major role in an abrupt ejection of both Cole and Yankees manager Aaron Boone to end the inning.

On a night where hits were a rarity — combined 11 total recorded between the Red Sox and Yankees — the most valuable swing of the night came from Yankees catcher Jose Trevino who contributed an RBI single in the eighth inning, ultimately serving as the game-winner.