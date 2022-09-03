Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Nick Pivetta

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have had many injuries to their starting rotation this season, and now that includes Nick Pivetta.

The right-hander exited Friday’s 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park after just three innings due to a left calf contusion. Pivetta sustained the injury on the last batter of the game that he faced as Leody Taveras grounded a sharp comebacker that hit Pivetta in the lower leg.

Unlike some of Boston’s other starting pitchers, it doesn’t initially appear that the ailment will keep Pivetta sidelined for long.

“He should be OK,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters following the contest, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Got him in a good spot there.”

Pivetta has been one of the most durable pitchers for the Red Sox this season as Friday marked his 27th start of the campaign, which is by far the leader of the club. Rich Hill is second in starts made with 20.

Pivetta has talked at length throughout this season of taking the ball every fifth day and chewing up innings for the Red Sox. While he has put an emphasis on that, Cora won’t prioritize it over his health even with a month remaining in the regular season.

“They all take pride in that, and I know it’s important for him (to get to) 30 starts, X amount of innings,” Cora said. “But we’ll see what happens next. We have to be smart about it, too.”