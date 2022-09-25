Red Sox’s Alex Cora Says Injured Veteran Will Return This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have started to shut down injured veterans, but it appears as though Eric Hosmer will not be one of them.

Speaking with reporters prior to Boston’s season-series ending matchup with the New York Yankees, manager Alex Cora said first baseman Eric Hosmer will make a return to the team this season, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Ian Browne of MLB.com added that Cora stated he believed Hosmer’s return could come around the time of the Red Sox’s series with the Toronto Blue Jays starting on Sept. 30.

Despite taking the cautious approach with pitchers Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, shutting them both down for the season, Boston seemingly wants to get more of a look at Hosmer, who only played in 12 games with the Red Sox before being placed on the injured list on Aug. 23. The 32-year-old went 9-for-40 from the plate (.225 batting average) in those games with three doubles, four walks and four RBIs, striking out nine times.

Hosmer’s placement on the IL paved the way for a Triston Casas call up, which has gone swimmingly for the Red Sox — especially as of late. In his last three games, Casas is 3-for-8 from the dish with two home runs, four RBIs and six walks drawn.

By having Hosmer make his return, the Red Sox could be giving themselves another look at the veteran before ultimately deciding on where he fits in the organization’s future. In a perfect world, Casas in the new everyday first baseman, which puts into question how Hosmer fits. The veteran was acquired via trade at the deadline, with the San Diego Padres agreeing to pay his contract down to league minimum. That gives Boston the flexibility to do whatever they’d like with him moving forward.