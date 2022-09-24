Red Sox’s Approach Vs. Yankees’ Aaron Judge Continuing To Work

NESN Logo Sign In

Through three games at Yankee Stadium, Boston Red Sox pitchers have yet to be on the wrong side of history.

In fact, the Red Sox’s contingent of arms haven’t only kept Aaron Judge stuck on 60 home runs — one shy of tying Roger Maris’ all-time American League record — they have kept the New York Yankees slugger at-bay.

With history on the line, Judge, who has come close to the record-tying round-tripper, is just 1-for-9 in the series with no extra-base hits, four walks and five strikeouts. In New York’s 7-5 win Saturday, Judge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk.

“I think we’ve been pitching him well the whole season,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “If you look back, a 3-2 slider by Nick, he hit a home run. I think it was here right before the All-Star Game. I think overall we’ve done a good job throughout the season. … Like I said when we got here, the game will dictate what we do, and I think overall we have done an outstanding job.”

As Cora reiterated, the Red Sox aren’t looking to shy away from Judge even though his historic blast could come at their expense.

Red Sox pitchers have been in attack mode when facing the 30-year-old right field, and no one embodied that more than starting pitcher Nick Pivetta on Saturday. The right-hander started the bottom of the first by throwing Judge three straight fastballs and sat him down looking with a 93 mph heater that hugged the inside corner.

For Pivetta, going after Judge with fastballs was a strategic move.