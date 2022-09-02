Red Sox’s Connor Wong Explains What’s Led To Torrid Hitting Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

Move over Aaron Judge, the Boston Red Sox called up the hottest hitter on the planet with rosters expanding on Thursday.

While that is probably a stretch, it isn’t far off, either, since catcher Connor Wong has been on an absolute tear recently at the plate with Triple-A Worcester.

In his last 16 games, Wong is batting .368 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs to go along with a 1.249 OPS. The incredible offensive production is definitely eye-popping, and the 26-year-old explained what’s clicked for him to put together such a torrid hitting stretch.

“Patience, hard work, some luck,” Wong told reporters prior to the Red Sox’s series opener against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, as seen in a video tweeted out by NESN. “Just grinding A-B by A-B.”

"Mostly just taking care of my eyes, like making sure I'm seeing the ball and not trying to be too big."



Connor Wong on the skills he's been honing with Triple-A Worcester after being recalled Thursday afternoon. #RedSox | https://t.co/sl8J2jXXRR pic.twitter.com/gjxUXZTHlx — NESN (@NESN) September 1, 2022

Half of Wong’s RBIs this season with the WooSox have come over this two-week period, and he only had six homers over the first four months of the campaign. Wong credited the power surge to basically just sticking to the fundamentals.

“I think there’s some mechanics involved, but mostly just taking care of my eyes, like making sure I’m seeing the ball and not trying to be too big,” Wong said. “I found that I don’t really need to swing that hard to make solid contact and hit the ball far. That’s what I’m going to go with moving forward.”