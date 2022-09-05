Red Sox’s Franchy Cordero Exits Game With Apparent Injury Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Even with the season approaching its end, the Boston Red Sox cannot escape the injury bug.

Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero made an early exit in the fifth inning due to an apparent injury in the right knee/ankle area during Monday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Cordero attempted to field a fly ball over his head, quickly colliding with the wall and falling on the warning track in noticeable pain. After manager Alex Cora, alongside a team trainer, made their way to the outfield to check on Cordero, the 28-year-old was carted off the field before being replaced by Rob Refsnyder.

Cordero finished his appearance going 0-for-2 at the plate with a pair of strikeouts.

The Red Sox, who entered Monday’s game against the Rays riding a six-game win streak, fell to Tampa Bay, 4-3.