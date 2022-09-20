Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox endured their latest injured list addition prior to their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday.

Whitlock, who made 31 appearances this season, will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to repair a right hip impingement, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The surgical procedure is set to take place in New York, where Whitlock will remain with the team as they face off against the Yankees for a four-game set. The expectation is for Whitlock to be ready to go by the start of Spring Training in February of 2023.

The 26-year-old, who was among the most dominant relief arms in baseball last season, has struggled as of late on the mound. In his previous five games pitched for the Red Sox, Whitlock has recorded a 9.00 ERA — allowing seven earned runs off 10 base hits (three home runs) and two walks in a combined seven innings on the hill.

During his latest campaign in year two in the big leagues, Whitlock went 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA for the Red Sox. The right-hander allowed 30 earned runs off 65 hits (10 homers) — all career highs — while walking 15 and striking out 82.

Before officially being shut down, on Sept. 8, Whitlock addressed the idea of having his season cut short and was clearly not in favor of entertaining it.