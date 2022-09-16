Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Steals Home During Elite Triple-A Showing

NESN Logo Sign In

During a close contest between the Worcester WooSox and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday, one Boston Red Sox outfielder delivered a pivotal performance in the 5-3 win.

Jarren Duran, who was demoted to Triple-A as a corresponding roster move to the return of second baseman Trevor Story, had himself a night in Worcester. The 25-year-old finshed 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. However, Duran’s crucial two-run double wasn’t the highlight of the game.

With the WooSox ahead 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning, and Durran standing at third base, the speedster stole home as RailRiders catcher Ben Rortvedt tossed the ball back to pitcher Deivi García. Durran snagged the bag in a picture-perfect opportunity with García dropping the throw from the catcher following his pitch, giving the WooSox their fifth run of the game.

JARREN DURAN IS FAST pic.twitter.com/YMRK99hD94 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) September 16, 2022

The theft of home completed a three-run WooSox rally. Worcester had to play catch up, starting the game down 2-0 in the game’s for four innings.

Durran, who last played for the Red Sox on Aug. 26, continues to struggle offensively — sent down to the minor league affiliate club after batting .220/.283/.365 in 57 games this season with Boston. In his last seven games with the WooSox, Durran’s offensive struggles have continued, hitting .211/.304/.316 with four base hits and eight strikeouts in 19 at bats.