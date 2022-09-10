Red Sox’s Tommy Pham Leaves Game With Injury Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

After all the injuries the Boston Red Sox have endured this season, wouldn’t it be nice if they didn’t have any more over the final few weeks of the regular season?

One could certainly hope, but the Red Sox couldn’t make it out of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles without having a player exit early due to injury.

Outfielder Tommy Pham didn’t make it through the entire game as he left after the top of the fourth inning due to a left shin bruise, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. Pham sustained the ailment in the second frame when ineffective Orioles starter Jordan Lyles plunked the 34-year-old. It was the second batter Lyles hit in the game as he also drilled Xander Bogaerts in the first inning. Abraham Almonte, who was recently called up from Triple-A Worcester, took Pham’s spot.

Coincidentally enough, Pham had to leave a road game against the Orioles three weeks ago when the Red Sox were at Camden Yards, but due to a different injury.

Pham has been a solid addition to the Red Sox since the organization acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Pham is batting .270 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 34 games with the Red Sox.