Red Sox’s Trevor Story Has Not Ruled Out Return This Season

With Trevor Story landing on the injured list again due to a heel contusion, it seemed he would meet a similar fate to that of Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock and be shut down for the remainder of the season.

After all, there isn’t much for the Boston Red Sox to gain with Story coming back since the club is well out of playoff contention with only 13 games remaining in the regular season following Thursday’s series opener against the New York Yankees.

But Story, who is can be activated off the IL on Sept. 29, isn’t ruling out a possible return.

“If I’m able to play, and think I can play, then I’ll play,” Story told reporters prior to the matchup with the Yankees, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “That’s how I’ve always attacked this game, and I know how special it is.”

It hasn’t been an ideal first season for Story in a Red Sox uniform. After a cold start and a torrid May, Story suffered a hairline fracture in his wrist on July 12 and proceeded to miss the next 37 games. Story’s latest ailment has only added more aggravation to his season.

“It’s just a little more frustrating than anything,” Story said, per McWilliams. “I’ve just kind of been frustrated with the hand injury as well, and the heel. We’re doing all we can. Not skipping any steps and it’s not ready. It’s as simple as that.”

Story told McWilliams he’s able to take part in most baseball activities, but he’s unable to run without pain.