Red Sox’s Trevor Story Makes Ridiculous Web-Gem Grab Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has raved about Trevor Story’s defense all season, and even called him the “best defensive second baseman in the big leagues.”

If anyone was starting to doubt that, Story gave them a friendly reminder by making a ridiculous web-gem grab in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Story robbed a hit away from Austin Hays by backpedaling a few steps on the left side of second base before leaping up to snare the ball out of the air while falling backward. It was a sensational defensive play by Story that is definitely worth a look:

With plays like that, along with some other stellar defensive showings this season, Story is putting himself in line to win his first Gold Glove award. And it would come after Story switched from shortstop to second base this year.

Story also provided an assist at the plate in the game as well with an RBI single in a four-run fourth inning for the Red Sox. Story appeared to avoid injury in the top of the first when he was struck in the hand on a pitch he swung at. It was very similar to how he sustained a hairline fracture in his right wrist against the Tampa Bay Rays in July, but Story stayed in and delivered the eye-popping defensive play.