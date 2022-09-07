Red Sox’s Triston Casas Explains Adjustment To Major League Pitchers

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday was a night to remember for Triston Casas, but the Red Sox first baseman knows he still has a lot to learn in the major leagues.

Boston lost to the Rays, 8-4, at Tropicana Field and lost the series. Casas was the bright spot in the loss. His second-inning home run was the second hit of his Major League Baseball career and his first home run.

There was some drama when it came to getting the ball back, and Casas had a memorable moment with it. But the dinger was part of the first baseman’s development just three games in his Boston career. Casas was asked postgame what the major league development process has been like.

“It’s a compilation of the best arms in the world, especially the Rays,” Casas told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They got a lot of great pitchers out the bullpen. The stuff moves a little later than down in the minor leagues, just gonna have to keep grinding out at-bats, making adjustments, sticking to the plans and trying to execute as best as I can.”

Manager Alex Cora noted Casas will have more opportunities to learn with the Red Sox taking on more American League East opponents in the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in the month of September. And Casas has shown he is ready for the challenge.