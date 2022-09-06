Red Sox’s Triston Casas Launches First Big League Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas was met with much hype on his Red Sox debut, and it didn’t take long for him to hit a dinger for Boston.

In just his third game, the first baseman’s second major league hit was a home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher JT Chargois, who filled in for starter Drew Rasmussen on Tuesday.

Check out Casas’ first big-league homer below:

Triston Casas has arrived. pic.twitter.com/NhsFhX0buC — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2022

Similar to Connor Wong, when he hit his first big-league home run, Casas initially received the silent treatment from his Red Sox teammates. But he eventually got his opportunity to experience his first cart ride.

The silent treatment, a classic. pic.twitter.com/Pd3jNaR0Vx — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2022

The dinger put the Red Sox down 3-2 after the second inning at Tropicana Field.