Red Sox’s Triston Casas Launches First Big League Home Run

Triston Casas was met with much hype on his Red Sox debut, and it didn’t take long for him to hit a dinger for Boston.
In just his third game, the first baseman’s second major league hit was a home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher JT Chargois, who filled in for starter Drew Rasmussen on Tuesday.
Check out Casas’ first big-league homer below:
Similar to Connor Wong, when he hit his first big-league home run, Casas initially received the silent treatment from his Red Sox teammates. But he eventually got his opportunity to experience his first cart ride.
The dinger put the Red Sox down 3-2 after the second inning at Tropicana Field.
Negotiations for the home run ball had been ongoing into the third inning, but hopefully Casas is able to receive the ball to commemorate a big moment of his Major League Baseball career.