Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Earns MLB Player Of Week Honors

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is on a tear. And Major League Baseball has taken notice.

Bogaerts was named American League Player of the Week on Tuesday, taking home his first award of the kind since Sept. 7, 2018.

Hitting over .500 and allowing 0 runs in two starts will earn you Player of the Week honors.



(MLB x @Chevrolet) pic.twitter.com/fYx3PAlUHC — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2022

There was no other option for the AL winner, with Bogaerts obtaining a .536/.581/.821 slash line with one home run and nine RBIs — leading Boston to a four-game series sweep of the Texas Rangers.

Bogaerts is the current AL batting leader with a .317 batting average, holding a slight edge over Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (.314). Bogaerts is also top five in the AL in hits (153), doubles (37) and on-base percentage (.384). The 29-year-old is up to 12 home runs and 63 RBIs on the season.

Headed into free agency, Bogaerts hasn’t discussed much about his contract and his play over the last few weeks would be an indicator that he’s fully committed to helping the Red Sox make a playoff push in September. Boston’s shortstop has already swung his way into record books, perhaps he can swing his way into a new contract with the only club he’s ever played for.