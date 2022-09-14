Reese McGuire Blasts First Red Sox Home Run, Gives Boston Lead Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are playing home run derby at Fenway Park, and Reese McGuire decided to get in on the action.

After seeing teammate Triston Casas and Yankees utility man Marwin González trade two-run bombs, McGuire decided it was time to belt his first home run as a member of the Red Sox.

The 27-year old belted a Gerrit Cole fastball 403-feet down the left-field line — wrapping one around the Pesky Pole to give Boston a 3-2 lead.

The home run was McGuire’s first on the season and just the 10th of his five-year career. You can watch the remainder of Tuesday’s division matchup with NESN 360.

