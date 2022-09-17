Rhamondre Stevenson ‘Ready’ If Given Patriots Third-Down RB Role

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have a void in their sluggish offense with Ty Montgomery being placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The versatile Montgomery served as New England’s third-down, pass-catching running back and even hauled in a touchdown pass in the Patriots 20-7 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

But the Patriots may already have Montgomery’s replacement in second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and he feels he can do the job if New England gives him the role.

“I’m very confident at this point,” Stevenson told Pro Football Focus. “If they call my number, I’ll be ready.”

Backing up starter Damien Harris last week, Stevenson ran for 25 yards on eight carries while making two receptions for two yards. Certainly pedestrian numbers for the athletic 6-foot, 230-pounder, but one of the main reasons Stevenson thinks he can excel as more of a pass-catching back is because learned the nuances of the position, especially pass protection, from James White.

And White, who retired just before the start of the season, believes Stevenson could find success in the role he used to star in.

“He’s making huge strides,” White told PFF. “He’s getting a better feel of reading his keys, trusting what his eyes see, and I think that’s the most important part of being a pass protector. Just trusting your eyes and reading your keys and then if your guy comes, just give the quarterback enough time to get rid of the football. He’s getting better and better ever since last year, and ever since I went down they were using him more and more in the passing game. He’s improved tremendously and he’s very fit for the role, and he’s a bigger guy as well. And he’s quick, so that helps him out a lot.”