Rich Hill Reveals What He Told Brayan Bello During Red Sox-Yankees

If you were wondering what Rich Hill was telling Brayan Bello when NESN cameras captured the duo chatting during Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game, look no further.

Bello pitched for Boston in the ultimate 10-inning loss to New York at Fenway Park, but it wasn’t his outing that got fans talking.

Hill, 42, was shown teaching Bello, 23, how to throw a curveball.

“We just grabbed a ball and I asked him, ‘What are you thinking when you are going to throw it?’,” Hill told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast. “We had talked before about other stuff. Mentality, committing to a pitch before you throw no matter how you feel. Being tired physically is OK, but mentally you can’t be tired. So I think that’s a huge step for him to take as a player. It’s important to understand the mentality of pitching out here. It?s not going to be any easier. But you have to understand what it takes.

“I talked to him about the grip and other certain things you have to do to throw it correctly, especially with major league baseballs. They aren’t like big-seamed baseballs, so it’s not like you can get away with things. Throwing these baseballs is like playing golf with blades.”

Bello told reporters after Tuesday’s loss that he wants to add the pitch to his repertoire “in the future.”

Hill certainly is a great guy to learn the curveball from. Bradford noted Hill throws it more than any other pitch in his arsenal.