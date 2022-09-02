Rob Refsnyder ‘Didn’t Sleep Well’ Before Walk-Off Hit For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Refsnyder looked rejuvenated and wide awake Thursday night when he hit the walk-off single in the Red Sox’s 9-8 win over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

But that wasn’t exactly the case.

The Boston outfielder, along with the rest of the Red Sox, got in from Minnesota in the early hours of Thursday, so there wasn’t a whole lot of time to get some quality sleep. But as tired as he was he still delivered the clutch hit to seal the comeback win for the Red Sox.

“I didn’t sleep well at all,” Refsnyder told reporters after the game, per MassLive. “My son was pretty cranky. We got in at 5:30 in the morning (from Minnesota). So maybe I shouldn’t sleep very well more often.

“I was banking on an afternoon nap and I didn’t get one.”

The Red Sox went into the bottom of the ninth down 8-5 and Refsnyder did the math while he was watching his teammates get on base and realized he may have a chance to win the game for his team.

And that he did.