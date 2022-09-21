Rob Refsnyder Rockets Home Run To Give Red Sox Lead Vs. Reds

NESN Logo Sign In

After the Reds tied it up with a home run in the bottom of the third inning, it didn’t take the Red Sox long to match them.

Boston began a two-game series with Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday. Reds left fielder TJ Friedl tied the game at one apiece with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning. In the first at-bat of the top of the fourth inning, Red Sox center fielder Rob Refsnyder blasted a Nick Lodolo fastball 410 feet to left field.

Refsnyder has become a player Boston can rely on with key dingers and walk-off moments, and he did so again Tuesday night.