Robert Saleh Sends Warning To Doubters After Jets’ Ugly Week 1 Loss

Robert Saleh heard everything everyone said about the Jets after their rough showing Sunday afternoon, and he’s not going to forget those comments.

New York’s second-year head coach made as much clear in his media availability Monday. One day prior, Saleh’s Jets suffered one of the worst Week 1 losses in the NFL: a 24-9 thumping at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in the Meadowlands. It should be noted that Gang Green was playing without starting quarterback Zach Wilson, but the Jets still largely looked like a listless bunch in their season opener.

As such, New York opened itself up to ridicule on the first Sunday of the campaign. Saleh plans to make the Jets’ doubters eat their words when the club turns things around, something the hard-nosed coach is very confident will come to fruition.

“I know it’s going to happen and we’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we’re not going to do anything,” Saleh told reporters, per ESPN. “I’m taking receipts and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of you when all is said and done.”

The Jets have a real chance to right the ship Sunday when they visit the Cleveland Browns, who needed a miracle of sorts to beat the mediocre Carolina Panthers last weekend. New York is a six-point underdog at several sportsbooks for the Week 2 matchup.