Roger Maris’ Family Describes Emotions Seeing Aaron Judge Chase Record

Aaron Judge is chasing American League history heading into the Yankees’ four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, and Roger Maris’ family has been there to witness it.

The New York legend’s family saw Judge hit 60 home runs in the Bronx Bombers’ win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The AL MVP favorite is one home run away from tying Maris’ record set in 1961, and his family described the emotions heading into a history-making moment.

“Well, I think it’s obviously mixed emotions,” Roger Maris Jr. told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal on the network’s pregame coverage. “We want to see Aaron do really, really well, and we want to see him have a big night tonight, hopefully, a big night the rest of the week, finish out the year strong. Once again, we like the record, we’re proud of the record, but I think it’s kind of inevitable he’s going to break it at this point with the way he’s hitting the ball, the way he’s hitting the ball the last couple of weeks. We’re not expecting to have the record by the end of the year but kudos to Aaron for the year he’s having, wish him the best of luck, for sure.”

Before Aaron Judge attempts to make history tonight, @Ken_Rosenthal caught up with the Maris family to discuss their emotions as Judge approaches Roger Maris' AL home run record. pic.twitter.com/vNVKz6OiAo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 22, 2022

The Maris family was present when St. Louis Cardinals icon Mark McGuire broke Maris’ major league record back in 1998, but they noted the significance of a Yankee reaching the milestone.

The Red Sox don’t plan on playing Judge any differently, which will have all eyes on Yankee Stadium as Judge hopes to make history.