Russ Who? Seahawks Fans Show Love For New QB Geno Smith

Many NFL fans wondered why the Seahawks would trot out Geno Smith as their starting quarterback in 2022, but Seattle fans would call those doubters crazy.

Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field as a member of the Denver Broncos on Monday was met with unpleasant boos before and during the game. It appears Seahawks fans believe the 33-year-old forced his way out of Seattle with a blockbuster trade this past offseason and decided not to show appreciation for the quarterback who helped them win a Super Bowl.

In return, starting quarterback Geno Smith was shown all the love many expected for Wilson. After ducking his way out a sack and climbing the pocket, the ninth-year quarterback threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to tight end Will Dissily on the first drive of the game.

After the touchdown, the Lumen Field crowd erupted into “Geno” chants. Seattle fans may have been privy to a particular stat from the opening drive. Smith threw for 71 yards, which is the most passing yards for the Seahawks in an opening drive in two season, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Seahawks fans are known for their passion, but chants for Smith would have to go down as one of the more wild moments of Week 1.