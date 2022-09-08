Saints’ Jameis Winston Gives Hilarious Anatomy Lesson In Press Conference

NESN Logo Sign In

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston might be the most unintentionally funny player in the NFL.

While making a greater point about how important symmetry is for athletes at his press conference Wednesday, he stopped and took some time to give an anatomy lesson to the reporters in attendance.

“Our body is so symmetrical,” Winston told reporters, as seen on the Saints’ Youtube channel. “You got your wrists… what are your wrists on the bottom half? Your ankles. You got your shoulders up top, what are your shoulders (on the bottom half)? Your hips. You got your elbows, what are your elbows? Your knees, right? So it’s symmetrical and you got to work different parts.”

While the quote is still gold, the gestures, movement and voice fluctuation really elevate his antics to a different level. The best part of the entire exchange is the part that makes it such a Winston-like moment.

Jameis Winston is a national treasure ?

The 28-year-old quarterback answered a question about what he’s learning from his season-ending knee injury and started to give an articulate answer before diving into the quirky seminar on the human body.

“I learned so much about my body when I had the ACL (injury),” Winston said. “Just the importance of other parts of your body being overcompensated because you’re using something else. A holistic body, everything about your body… you have to be able to work certain things. Just because my knee hurts that doesn’t mean I have to (just) work my knee. I need to work my hips, right? I need to work my ankles.”