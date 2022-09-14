Serena Williams Credits Tom Brady For Starting ‘Really Cool Trend’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tennis great Serena Williams is apparently taking some inspiration from a fellow sports legend who has challenged father time for the past few years.

Williams, now 40 years old and with 858 victories on her resumé, hinted at a possible return to the tennis court on Wednesday.

During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Williams revealed that she finds Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s run, who is now 45 years old and in his 23rd NFL season, to be a “really cool trend” which has left the Olympic gold medalist reevaluating her career.

“I mean, you never know,” Williams said. “I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend. … I do know that I love the sport so much. I love the game. I love everything about it. It’s just been such a light in my life that I definitely want to keep some sort, something involved in there.”

While Williams didn’t specify whether or not she was considering returning to the sport as a player — as she’s been since 1995 — she did express a strong desire to remain part of the sport in some way.

Williams’ run at the US Open fell short following a loss in the third round against Ajla Tomljanovic on Sep. 3, which was interpreted as the final chapter of her illustrious career.