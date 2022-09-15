Serena Williams’ Husband Has Issue With Tom Brady’s Trend

NESN Logo Sign In

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, isn’t as much of a fan of Tom Brady’s trend.

Williams, who fell in the third round of the US Open on Sept. 3, didn’t completely shut the door on her career from the sport of tennis after her one-of-a-kind 24-year run.

During her daytime appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Williams revealed her inspired view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s decision to remain on the field at age 45 — referring to the move as a “really cool trend.”

Her husband, on the other hand, would beg to differ. Best known as the co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit, Ohanian jokingly challenged Brady’s battle with father time on Twitter, revealing its threat against at-home family obligations with Williams.

Following her nighttime television appearance on Wednesday, Williams repeated her praise for Brady, and Ohanian caught wind pretty quickly.

“Dude (Tom Brady) I’m trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here,” Ohanian tweeted in response to a clip from Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show,” which featured Williams.

Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here …. https://t.co/G4MIJQtUxa — AlexisOhanian7??7??6?? (@alexisohanian) September 14, 2022

While reports indicate that Brady’s “trend” hasn’t resulted in the best at-home situation for the seven-time Super Bowl winner, Williams remains a supporter of his run at an eighth Vince Lombardi trophy.