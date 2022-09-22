Should Patriots Be Concerned About Mac Jones After Two Games?

The play easily would’ve gone for a first down.

This was thrown to the doubled player, not the wide open player in the flat. This is a player execution mistake, not a problem with playcall. Happens. I completely and fully trust this will be analyzed accurately by the takez community. pic.twitter.com/fBugFVmyiN — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 18, 2022

Again, the play-calling didn’t fail Jones in this game. And you could say the same about the much-improved offensive line, which probably received a boost from assistant coach Billy Yates spending the entire game on the sideline instead of starting it up in the booth.

If you’re a Patriots fan, you have to hope that Jones simply is dealing with the lingering effects of justifiably not trusting his coaching and offensive line. If the O-line continues to improve in the coming weeks and Patricia continues to find his way as a play-caller, there’s no reason why Jones can’t return to the level we saw him at last season — if not higher. He remains a tough, talented quarterback.

That said, Jones insists everything is fine. When asked Wednesday about putting out “bad tape” and whether there are any plays he wants back, the Patriots quarterback directed the focus toward wins and losses.

“There’s not really any bad tape,” he said. “I think there’s things that you want to have back but if you win the game, you can sit there and complain about plays you wish you had back, but at the end of the day, you won, and that’s what’s important. It’s not about always winning super pretty all the time; it’s about winning. So, that’s all I care about, all I’ve ever cared about. All the other stuff takes care of itself. Obviously, like I said, you want to put good plays stacked on top of each other and you need to have more consistency with that, but the really bad plays are coming down to a bit more slim. That’s the goal and you can do that each week and then improve. The wins will come and that’s the only thing that matters.”

Fair enough. But what about seeing the field? Because, to this point, it sure doesn’t look as if Jones is seeing the field as clearly as he was in 2021.

“Obviously, that’s your goal as the quarterback, it’s see what the defense does and react to it,” Jones said after practice. “I’ve always done that, when the ball is snapped, let go of everything and go out there and let it rip. I don’t really think I’m overthinking at all.”

That part is believable, as Jones never has lacked confidence in himself, even his faith in the players and coaches around him appears iffy. Still, at the end of the day, he knows he needs to be much better.

“I think every offense is different and we have really good skill players,” Jones said. “They’ve done a good job, and like you said, the players are really good in the NFL, so it’s not going to be a wide-open play every time, but when it is, I need to hit them. There’s a few of those I wish I could have hit last week and that?s gone now, so all you can do is try and hit the ones this week. They’ve done a good job getting open.”