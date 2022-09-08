Should Red Sox Bring Back Recently DFA’d High-Upside Reliever?

NESN Logo Sign In

Should the Boston Red Sox bring back a familiar face to bolster their bullpen with an eye toward 2023?

The Minnesota Twins designated reliever Austin Davis for assignment Thursday after just two appearances in which he allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings.

While Davis does not have encouraging season-long numbers — 2-1, 5.79 ERA in 56 innings — the southpaw got off to a scorching hot start to the season and proved to be a reliable weapon when everything was clicking. While with the Red Sox, Davis posted a 1.46 ERA and .205 batting average against in his first 25 games. He made spot starts, cleaned up other pitchers’ messes in high-leverage jams, served as a multi-inning reliever and was nails for about half the season.

He completely unraveled around the same point the Red Sox began to struggle as a whole but Davis can now be acquired for free and sent back down to Triple-A Worcester for the remainder of the season should the organization choose to do so. With the mounting injuries the Red Sox have endured, it will be easy to find room on the 40-man roster as well.