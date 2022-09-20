Six High-Profile Free Agents Red Sox Could Target This Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Major League Baseball season has been a disappointment for the Boston Red Sox.

That’s the bad news for Boston. The good news? The Red Sox still have several talented players under contract for 2023, as well as the resources to make a splash this offseason, with free agency being one possible avenue for bolstering the roster.

So, who could the Red Sox target on the open market?

The club has a few internal decisions to make, with Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill able to become free agents, potentially leaving Boston with multiple holes to fill in the lineup and in the starting rotation. And it’ll be interesting to see how Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom navigates those waters, especially with Rafael Devers slated to hit free agency next offseason.

But this winter’s free agency class is intriguing, even if the leaguewide spending ultimately doesn’t match last offseason’s bonanza. There’s a little something for everyone, including the Red Sox, who might need to get creative to ensure an immediate return to contention.

Alas, here are six high-profile free agents the Red Sox theoretically could pursue, keeping in mind this is a way-too-early outlook and that we’re simply highlighting a few of the biggest names available for conversation’s sake.

Aaron Judge, OF

Has anyone ever had a better contract year than Judge, the frontrunner for American League MVP amid an historic season with the New York Yankees? Judge bet on himself back in April when he rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer from the Bronx Bombers, and now he’s on the cusp of setting the AL’s single-season home run record while vying for a Triple Crown. There might be questions about Judge’s durability — admittedly, he’s answered most of those the past two seasons — but few players, if any, have a higher ceiling. Judge will turn 31 next April. A payday in excess of $300 million seems inevitable.