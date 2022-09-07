Six NHL Players Still On Free Agent Market Ahead Of 2022-23 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL opens training camp later this month, and there still are a number of free agents on the open market.

While some likely haven’t signed due to age, there still are players out there that would provide a nice offensive or defensive boost to a contending NHL team.

Let’s take a look at a few players who remain unsigned.

P.K. Subban

You’d think with his large cap hit officially off the books after his eight-year, $72 million contract expired with the New Jersey Devils that teams would come calling. But that hasn’t been the case.

Subban, 33, would be a great fit for a team in need of a veteran defenseman without breaking the bank. He had 22 points last season and averaged 18:18 of ice time. A James Norris Memorial Trophy finalist in 2018 and winner in 2013, Subban has seen his stats plummet the last few years, which could be a reason he has yet to reach a deal with a team.

Subban did say he wanted to play for a contender. His agent confirmed to Cogeco Network’s Jeremy Filosa no team has reached out to his client.

Who knows, maybe it’s all that slew-footing he got away with last year that is making teams think twice.