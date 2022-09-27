Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend.

Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Moss, 24, is a second-year tight end out of LSU who has spent time with the Bengals and Washington Commanders over the course of his short NFL career. Initially choosing the Commanders over the Bengals and Patriots as an undrafted free agent, the son of Randy has yet to play in an NFL game.

Moss began his collegiate career at NC State before transferring to LSU to play with the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. In 2019, Moss contributed 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns to the Tigers’ record-setting offense, starting each game in their National Championship campaign.

The other most notable name on the list is that of Vincent Jr., a teammate of Moss at LSU. A former college sprinter, Vincent’s speed has helped him get signed in a few places across his young NFL career, including Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco.