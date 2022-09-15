Why Steelers’ Brian Flores Influence Could Give Patriots Problems

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Pittsburgh Steelers have changed a great deal since they last faced the New England Patriots way back in the 2019 season opener.

Their quarterback (Mitch Trubisky) is new. Their leading rusher (Najee Harris) is new. Two of their top three receivers (Chase Claypool and George Pickens) are new, as is their No. 1 tight end (Pat Freiermuth). Over on defense, just three of the players who started that 2019 matchup (Cameron Heyward, Devin Bush and Terrell Edmunds) are expected to suit up when the Patriots visit Acrisure Stadium this Sunday. (Oh yeah, their stadium has a new name, too.)

Pittsburgh’s coaching staff still is helmed by longtime bench boss Mike Tomlin, the NFL’s second-longest-tenured head coach behind New England’s Bill Belichick. But Tomlin made one especially notable addition to that staff over the offseason: Brian Flores.

Flores was a Patriots assistant for 11 seasons, New England’s defensive play-caller in 2018 and the Miami Dolphins’ head coach from 2019 through 2021. His surprise firing in January triggered a class-action discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins and multiple other teams that still is ongoing. After Flores filed his suit, Tomlin offered him a job as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach in Pittsburgh, and he accepted.

One game in, the Patriots already are seeing Flores’ fingerprints on the Steelers’ defense, which smothered Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Teryl Austin is Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator. But Matt Patricia — the Patriots’ DC before Flores — said he “definitely” notices Flores’ influence when watching the 2022 Steelers on film.

“There were some scheme things in there, certainly, where they brought some edge pressure from some secondary players and different linebacker pressures that they can bring from some of their defensive units that they have that are certainly things that we’ve seen before, or some packages that maybe we recognize from previous games,” Patricia, now New England’s offensive play-caller and O-line coach, said earlier this week.