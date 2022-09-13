Steelers’ Najee Harris Provides Update On Status Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Steelers escaped their season opener with an overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but it initially looked like it came at a cost. However, Pittsburgh fans were given another piece of good news Tuesday.

It was reported T.J. Watt’s pectoral injury is not season-ending, and the linebacker will be out for at least six weeks without surgery. Najee Harris injured his foot in Week 1, and his status against the New England Patriots also was in doubt. The running back, however, went on Mad Dog Radio Sports where he clarified his Week 2 status.

“I’m good. I’m good,” Harris told host Adam Schein, as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox. “Appreciate it for asking. Nothing too crazy. Thanks for asking though.”

Schein followed up and asked Harris if will be ready for the game against the Patriots, and the second-year running back added: “That’s the plan. The plan is I should be ready to play. I should be back practicing. Today’s (Tuesday) our day off, so it’s good that we got today off just to let it heal for another day and just be ready to go this weekend.”

Steelers RB Najee Harris said on @MadDogRadio that he "will be playing this weekend" against the Patriots.



He's dealing with a foot injury suffered in PIT's season opener. pic.twitter.com/7iN3nMtw9L — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 13, 2022

Harris started Week 1 after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot during training camp. If the 24-year-old does play, the question will be how much he will be leaned on. Undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren would likely be the beneficiary of more playing time if Harris is limited in any way.

The Patriots defense did a sound job of holding the Miami Dolphins to 2.8 yards per carry (23 carries for 65 yards), but Chase Edmonds was able to do damage in the passing game with four catches for 40 yards.