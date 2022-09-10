Stephen A. Smith Makes Bizarre Blunder With NFL Predictions

NESN Logo Sign In

Sports media pundits have been making NFL predictions all week, and that includes ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

For Smith, though, he made quite the gaffe when delivering a couple of prognostications about Sunday’s slate of NFL games on “First Take” on Friday.

The loaded AFC West has been focal point for discussion, and when asked by host Molly Qerim which team from the division would score the most points this weekend, Smith chose the high-powered Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’m going to go with the Chargers,” Smith said in a video tweeted by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. “Justin Herbert. (Mike) Williams. Keenan Allen. Period. Ain’t nobody stopping that offense.”

That’s not really an outlandish take from Smith, and not where he got himself in trouble. Qerim followed up by asking Smith who would win the matchup between the Charges and the Las Vegas Raiders, in which Smith gave a most puzzling answer.

“I don’t know,” Smith said. “I’m going to go with the Raiders. I’ll just go with them right now.”

Come again? It was an obvious mistake by Smith because picking the Chargers to score the most points out of any AFC West team, but somehow lose to the Raiders doesn’t make any sense.