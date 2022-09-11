T.J. Watt Injury: Steelers Reportedly Fear Worst For Defensive Star

NESN Logo Sign In

The Steelers were able to pull out a Week 1 win over their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, but Pittsburgh might have lost a whole lot more with an injury to T.J. Watt.

Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who was a favorite to repeat, suffered an upper-body injury during the second half of Pittsburgh’s 23-20 overtime victory. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin referred to the broad designation and did not provide any more insight.

Watt, though, appeared to reveal he tore his pectoral, as caught on the in-game broadcast nd speculated on social media. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported the Steelers believe Watt tore his pec and is scheduled to undergo scans Monday.

The Steelers All-Pro represented 7.4% of Defensive Player of the Year tickets and 6.3% of the money wagered on the award, as shared by BetMGM Sportsbook prior to the Week 1 contest.

Steelers fans surely will be hoping for the best but fearing the worst until the official diagnosis is shared.

Pittsburgh will host the Patriots in Week 2 after New England dropped its season opener against the Miami Dolphins.