Tanner Houck To Have Back Surgery, Will Be Ready For Spring Training

Tanner Houck’s season is over.

The Red Sox pitcher has been on the injured list since August with a back ailment and has not progressed the way Boston had hoped. Houck was shut down last week and manager Alex Cora revealed Houck will miss the remainder of 2022. Cora hinted at the possibility prior to Friday’s win over the Texas Rangers and confirmed as much Saturday afternoon.

Cora told reporters the right-hander will undergo back surgery in order to correct a disc issue. He will be sidelined the rest of the season and Cora expects Houck to be ready for spring training.

Houck looked to solidify himself as the Red Sox closer earlier this season when he made eight saves in his first nine opportunities. He amassed 56 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched with a 3.15 ERA.