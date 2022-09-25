Ten Takeaways From Patriots’ Wild Week 3 Loss To Ravens

The Patriots’ offense capitalized on Jones’ pick six plays later, with Mac Jones scrambling in from 3 yards out for the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career. The QB commemorated that moment with a Griddy dance, sparking memories of his energetic Pro Bowl performance.

Later, Jones delivered New England’s other standout defensive play, stripping the ball from wide receiver Devin Duvernay after a fourth-quarter reception. Peppers recovered, giving the Patriots possession near midfield.

That turnover did not lead to points, as Mac Jones guided the Patriots into the red zone before tossing an end-zone interception to Marlon Humphrey.

Jonathan Jones has been the Patriots’ standout cover man this season, adjusting well to his new role as an outside corner. He played the entire game Sunday while rookie Jack Jones rotated with Jalen Mills, who was dealing with a hamstring injury.

8. Aggressiveness pays off

The Patriots chose the aggressive route in two situations during the first half. The first — a speed out to Bourne on fourth-and-3 after a Damien Harris carry on third-and-9 — failed, but the second allowed them to engineer their first successful double-score of the season.

Regaining possession with 30 seconds remaining in the half after an Andrews touchdown, New England let Mac Jones air it out rather than closing out the half with a kneeldown. An 11-yard dump-off to Rhamondre Stevenson moved the chains, and after a deep ball to Agholor fell incomplete, successive strikes to Bourne for 22 and 10 yards moved the Patriots into Nick Folk’s field-goal range. The Ravens dropped all 11 defenders into coverage on the second of those, but Jones was able to find Bourne, who stepped out of bounds with one second remaining.

Folk booted a 50-yard field goal at the buzzer to cut Baltimore’s lead to one. Harris scored on the opening drive of the second half to put the Patriots ahead, albeit briefly.

9. Stevenson steamrolling

Stevenson enjoyed his best game of the season, averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry. He finished with 73 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while adding four catches for 28 yards.

Harris had 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, but Stevenson was the more explosive of the two. It will be interesting to see how the Patriots split touches between their top backs as the season progresses.

10. Promising start stalls

For the third consecutive week, the Patriots moved the ball well on their opening possession but failed to reach the end zone. This time, it was an illegal formation penalty on Isaiah Wynn that set them back, turning a third-and-1 into a second-and-12. They eventually punted. Wynn also hurt them with another flag on the following drive, that one for offensive holding. The Patriots’ starting right tackle has been penalized four times over the last two games, and those drives have yielded a total of three points.

It’s worth noting the Patriots have an experienced right tackle on their practice squad in Marcus Cannon, who earned practice player of the week honors last week. Would they consider a change there if Wynn’s penalty troubles continue?

Other assorted observations:

— Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy left the game with a shoulder injury.

— After sitting out last week as a healthy scratch, rookie cornerback Marcus Jones returned to the lineup and was the Patriots’ top kick returner. Myles Bryant continued to return punts, even after muffing his first attempt for the second straight week.

Bryant later was in coverage on a touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay.

— Safety Joshuah Bledsoe made his NFL debut and quickly faced a difficult matchup. The Patriots often deployed the 2021 sixth-round draft pick against Andrews on third downs.