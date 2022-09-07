Terrell Owens Believes He ‘Can Do The Same Thing’ As Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Pro Football Hall of Fame great and ex-NFL player of 15 seasons Terrell Owens has never failed to make his self-confidence evident in his words.

Owens, a six-time Pro Bowler, and three-time NFL touchdowns leader, further emphasized his confidence. During an interview with Bally Sports’ Scoop Robinson, Owens spoke on the subject again, proposing he join his former team the Dallas Cowboys, while also comparing himself to one 45-year-old quarterback.

“Everybody’s always talking about age,” Owens told Robinson. “I mean, I get tired of people talking about what Tom Brady is doing — tremendous athlete, doing what he’s doing at 44 or whatever. I can do the same thing.”

After signing with the Seattle Seahawks at age 38, just to not play a single game for the organization, Owens then took the field for the FCF Zappers 10 years later in 2022.

“I played in the FCF, got hit, tackled, this, that, and the other. Now what? … I proved that I can play it’s just a matter of getting opportunities. … If I can find a team that’s willing to bring me in, help some guys, and at the same time allow me to contribute, bro, I’m ready.”

This isn’t the first time Owens vocalized his inner faith in entertaining the possibility of an NFL comeback. In fact, the 48-year-old has gone as far as to display his current athletic abilities — following 12 years since the last time he competed on NFL turf. On Aug. 24, Owens was clocked running a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds while simultaneously out-running two Professional Indoor Football League players — both nearly half Owens’ age.