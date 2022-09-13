Terry Francona Lost His Dang Mind In Rare Double-Manager Ejection

NESN Logo Sign In

Terry Francona was in the middle of a wild scene Monday night that ended with just about everyone at Progressive Field mad at home plate umpire Ron Kulpa.

The Cleveland Guardians held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels, but that outcome was the secondary highlight to what happened in the bottom of the seventh. Guardians infielder Andrés Giménez checked his swing on a breaking ball from Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the inning, setting off an insane chain reaction.

Kulpa ruled Giménez checked his swing, to which the Angels asked for an appeal. The third base umpire said he indeed checked the swing on the pitch in the dirt. Because it was ruled a ball, that allowed Francona and the Guardians a chance to challenge the play, with Cleveland arguing the ball hit Giménez in the foot.

Here’s where things got especially crazy, though. The Guardians took their time asking for a replay, but the rules state they have 20 seconds to do so. A full breakdown from CloseCallSports on YouTube indicated Francona made the universal headphone challenge sign within the allotted time.

The umpires, though, might not have seen it in time. Francona emerged from the dugout, and after a brief umpire conference, the Cleveland skipper apparently got the bad news: He wouldn’t be able to challenge.

So, he lost his freaking mind.

Tito tossed ? pic.twitter.com/ndkJPIH7dE — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 13, 2022

That video cuts off before Francona got especially heated, unfortunately.